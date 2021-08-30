Ariane Moffatt’s latest album released in the movie

If Ariane Moffatt is getting ready to go on tour with incarnation, which was released last March, the album also became a movie. Inkrnat Piano – Movie It will premiere at the New Film Festival and Emerging Music Festival (FME).

The film is directed by Philip Sir, Tour Show Director, and Charles Grenier. Five songs from the album can be found there: Crimson, distance, phaedra in the woods, beauty And temper nature.

Inkrnat Piano – Movie Described as an intimate version of the album, which was added to Rich visual , according to a press release.

The screening of the film, due to be shown at Estival du nouveau cinema on September 2, will be followed by a discussion on the topic “Filmmakers and short films in Quebec” with directors Emilie Mannering, Meryam Joobeur, Sarah Pellerin, Chloé Robichaud and Monia Chokri.

50NS FNC takes place from October 6-17, 2021. Movie trafficker By multidisciplinary artist of Algonquin origin Caroline Monet, it will be presented at the opening, while he archipelagoAn animated documentary film directed by Félix Dufour Laperriere that will conclude the anniversary programme.

Inkrnat Piano – Movie It will also be presented on September 4 at FME in Rouyn-Noranda. The official launch is scheduled for October 20.

Ariane Moffatt’s tour kicks off September 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.