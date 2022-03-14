Flyers coach angry after CH . win

The defeat at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens was clearly not well absorbed by Philadelphia Flyers pilot Mike Yu on Sunday night, and some of his players could have surprises this week.

The coach came to the media somewhat upset after losing 4-3 in overtime. However, with Hob’s defender Chris Weidman in jail and leading by one goal late in the third inning, the Flyers had every reason to believe in their chances of winning. However, they fell asleep stupidly after conceding a goal by Rem Petlik, when goalkeeper Samuel Montembolt was sitting on the bench. Cole Caufield then settled the issue of the candidates at home, who had previously been unable to benefit from a strong four-on-three play. Yu was not kind to his men at all.

“We’ll have to find a way for our hockey players to understand that they can play their own way or even play to win,” he said in a press briefing, as reported by NHL.com. Our defensive game is getting better game by game… That’s fine. He does, what you’re supposed to do. But there’s a way to play with the puck without committing a turn and give space and free gifts to shape the skill. We still refuse to do that.”

And so Sunday’s meeting made clear why Philadelphia occupied the basement of the D.C. section. The team also lost twice against the Canadians this season and leads the Canadians by seven points in the Eastern Province standings.

Captain Claude Giroud, who has reached 900 career points, admitted, “At the moment, we are in a deep trench.” We find ways to lose. We played all night hard and had a lot of chances to score. We’ve done a lot of great things. However, in the end we lost.

Change is expected

Yu admitted it: His training picture could be very different in the upcoming duel, scheduled for Thursday against the Nashville Predators. In addition to commercial rumors, there are internal penalties that the coach is free to take.

“It cuts the ice time, puts the guys in the fourth row and puts some guys off if we have to,” he said. I don’t know if we have enough space [sur la masse salariale] to summon the players. However, there are veterans who we will also have to count on.

