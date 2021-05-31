Arianespace President Denounces Space ‘Risk of Monopolization’ by SpaceX | Science | News | the sun

“We want a space that remains available for human activities (…) but we reject the space of the Wild West.” “We want a space that remains available for human activities (…) but we reject the space of the Wild West.” He said Wednesday in Geneva at a conference on Place de l space in the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, “It is our responsibility really to ensure that the low orbit (less From 1,000 kilometers from Earth, Editor’s note) feasible in a sustainable way.

Of the more than 9,000 satellites in orbit since 1957, “Space X has already deployed 1,677 satellites for Starlink, meaning that today, of all satellites in operation, 35% belong to a man, Elon Musk, and if you take satellites. Industrial products of more than 50 kilograms, which is more than 50%, “recalls Mr. Israel.

He pointed out that many collisions have already been avoided in recent years, of which at least two are related to Starlink satellites, estimating that “very quickly we can find ourselves in a catastrophic scenario that makes this orbit impractical.” He also warned of “the danger of an actual monopoly, a kind of right of the first occupier.”

“This is a bit on what our competitor, who is deploying Starlink satellites at a very rapid rate and trying to create a situation that places him in a favorable balance of power compared to the regulatory authorities, especially the FCC, is betting on him. Federal Communications Commission of America, Editor’s Note), to obtain rights Associated.

SpaceX has requested permission to launch up to 42,000 satellites from the Federal Communications Commission, which should study the environmental impact in particular. Space is “vital” for the respect of the sustainable development goals, but “what is missing is awareness (…) of the dangers to which space is exposed,” on his part, Francois Rivasseau, the French ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva and the organizer of the conference, lamented.

He pointed out that while studies have warned since 2005 of the dangers of a major pandemic, the world did not prepare for it “and then it happened.”

“In space, we know that disasters that will affect the space system are likely to be among the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, disasters that can affect the sustainable development of the countries of our planet, but do we measure the efforts that should have been done to avoid these problems? He warned that my answer is no, we don’t know that yet.