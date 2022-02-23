Vaginal bacteria involved in miscarriages

The vaginal flora consists of 100 million to 1 billion microorganisms per milliliter of vaginal secretions. According to a new study, an imbalance of these microorganisms could be responsible for miscarriage. We explain to you.

One in ten women had a miscarriage

According to a new study in English, published in Medicine BMCChanges in the vaginal flora can lead to miscarriage. These include infections caused by these changes in the bacteria that will be responsible for this end Pregnancy. Thus, these findings “could provide a new perspective on the causes of miscarriage” emphasizes Dr. Karen Grewal, lead author of the study.

No fetal abnormalities

The Imperial College London study examined 167 pregnant women between March 2014 and February 2019. 93 miscarried and 74 delivered prematurely. Among the women who made miscarriage54 had no chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus.

Vaginal germs inhibit other bacteria

In their study, the London researchers explain the main role of vaginal bacteria in fighting other bacteria. In fact, vaginal flora Very rich in acid-producing lactobacilli. These prevent the growth of other potentially harmful bacteria. Thus, the imbalance is conducive to the multiplication of certain bacteria.