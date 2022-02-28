Arren Sock re-elected the president of Elsipogtog

A total of 1,403 ballot papers were received. This will be the highest turnout rate ever in Elsipogtog.

I don’t think there has ever been a bigger election in society He said Brian Doreya returning officer who has followed this election for nearly 40 years.

Brian Dorey He attributes this in part to population growth, but says that residents are becoming more politicized and involved in managing their community.

Election day was Saturday, but voters have been encouraged to vote by mail in recent weeks.

Nearly half of the electorate voted by car, a voting system that has been adopted due to the pandemic. A limited number of voters were able to vote within the community center if it was impossible for them to do so through the other two means.

Other elected board members