Sherbrooke and Bromont, the first two “innovation areas”

One of François Legault’s pioneering projects, the “zones of innovation” he proposed in 2013, is taking shape. The Prime Minister announced at a press conference on Thursday that Sherbrooke and Promont, in the fields of quantum science and digital technology, are the first two projects accepted out of the 30 accepted by Quebec.

Karim Ben Issa

Journalism

“For me, it is a wonderful day, to write in my notebook the great things that have happened to me in life,” Mr. Lego fired from the outset, during a virtual press conference held simultaneously in Sherbrooke and Bromont. “These are two projects for the future, two exciting projects, two projects to build the Quebec economy of tomorrow.”

The first symbol of what the prime minister described as a “little man’s dream”: IBM’s construction in Sherbrooke of a quantum computer, the fourth outside the United States. Quebec will spend 68 million while IBM pledges to invest 62 million in the province. The Prime Minister rejoiced, “We will have the most powerful computer in Canada, and nothing less.”

In total, Sherbrooke, Quebec is pumping more than $131 million into 13 projects, while $304 million is expected from the private sector.

in 13 regions

For Bromont, the government will inject $24.7 million into five separate projects to support research and research. Private companies are expected to add more than 230 million. The largest at 73 million, Teledyne DALSA, is a Canadian company specializing in electronic imaging and semiconductor manufacturing. It is expected to increase its production capacities and continue to invest in its facilities in the Bromont Science Park.

Désolé, votre navigateur ne supporte pas les videos



« Teledyne opère une des rares usines de semi-conducteurs à Bromont depuis 45 ans, a rappelé Claude Jean, vice-président exécutif et directeur général de Teledyne DALSA Semiconducteur. Plusieurs croient que l’industrie des puces électroniques s’est complètement déplacée en Asie. Pendant ce temps, notre usine de Bromont est restée bien présente et active. » La technologie de Teledyne, a-t-il souligné, a servi autant à prendre des photos sur la planète Mars qu’à développer des appareils respiratoires et des laboratoires mobiles pour la détection des virus.

Teledyne a investi 90 millions pour améliorer ses installations au cours des dernières années. Les nouveaux investissements de 73 millions permettront la création d’une cinquantaine d’emplois et la consolidation des 500 déjà existants, a-t-il précisé.

Au total, calcule le gouvernement, ces deux zones recevront des investissements de 690 millions de dollars au cours des cinq prochaines années, 533 millions du privé auxquels s’ajoutent 157 millions de fonds publics. Selon ce qu’a indiqué le ministre de l’Économie Pierre Fitzgibbon, 13 régions ont déposé des projets. Trois d’entre eux sont « presque attachés », a précisé le premier ministre, et pourraient être annoncés d’ici l’été.

Le concept des zones d’innovation, promis par la Coalition avenir Québec lors de la campagne électorale de 2018, vise à développer des pôles de collaboration entre les entreprises privées, la recherche et les gouvernements dans différents secteurs technologiques. « L’idée vient d’un constat qui est peut-être dur, a expliqué M. Legault. Quand on regarde la recherche au Québec, en PIB ou peu importe le calcul, on est parmi les meilleurs au monde. Quand on regarde la commercialisation, on est parmi les derniers au monde. »

Ces zones d’innovation sont directement inspirées de la Silicon Valley, en Californie, de l’axe Boston-Cambridge et du modèle suédois, a-t-il précisé, où se côtoient recherches fondamentale et appliquée. « C’est une certaine culture qu’on a eue longtemps au Québec, de mettre en opposition la recherche fondamentale et la recherche appliquée, comme si ce n’était pas possible de faire les deux […] We have everything to succeed in Quebec, we have world-class universities and very creative entrepreneurs. The idea is to bring our researchers and our companies closer together, to have common spaces. »

The Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, explained that the choice of Sherbrooke and Bromont to host the first innovation zones is explained by the presence of mature technology ecosystems, combined with the availability of investment-ready companies. “We received promising and visionary projects […] Global recognition of Quebec’s knowledge in areas such as quantum science and smart electronic systems will help attract investment. »

On a lighter note, Prime Minister Legault, wanted to recall another standard. “When you look at innovation hotspots around the world, they have one more thing in common: beauty. Silicon Valley, Boston-Cambridge, Barcelona, ​​do I need to tell you it’s beautiful? Let’s not be surprised that Estrie’s first two innovation districts, in the Eastern Townships, are . »