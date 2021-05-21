ARS announces that a tiger mosquito has taken root in Doubs and Jura

On Thursday, May 20, ARS Bourgogne-Franche-Comté announced that the tiger mosquito has originated since 2020 in Doubs and Jura. The regional health agency is monitoring the presence and development of the insect and the vector of chikungunya virus, dengue fever and Zika virus.

Tiger mosquito Aedes aegypti From its Latin name, it is now established in Doubs and Jura. This is at its core a press release letter from ARS Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, published on Thursday, 20 May. According to the agency, since last year, in 2020, the insect has been present in two Franche-Comté divisions. Therefore, a program to monitor its presence was launched. Therefore “nest traps” were set up, especially in the most affected cities.

Illness, dengue fever and Zika

The tiger mosquito is an invasive species. Native to the forests of Southeast Asia, this insect has spread to many parts of the world thanks to trade. Away from the tropics, it has adapted to colder temperatures in the winter. It is estimated that it is now found in 100 different countries and 64 French departments. The tiger mosquito’s progress is closely monitored, as it can be a vector for three serious and deadly diseases: Chikungunya, The Dengue fever And the Zika. In fact, if a person bites an infected person, they can then pass it on to other people to bite.

ARS gives some elements to identifying the tiger mosquito and preventing its spread. It can usually be recognized by its “white spot on the body and legs”. His legs have white spots, and his chest is crossed by a white line. The same is the case with the “biting apparatus”. “Aedes aegypti Small: less than a centimeter in wingspan, smaller than a coin. So it should not be confused with other long-legged flying insects. The tiger mosquito is active from May to November. It stings day and night, and the sting is painful.

To protect yourself from your arrival in our cities, the agency advises against leaving standing water in your garden or around your home. Hence, it is necessary to “empty cups and saucers at least once a week” from flower pots, animal bowls, tarpaulins, buckets, or even umbrella bases. Other tips: maintenance of gutters, disposal of waste and used tires, and covering water pools. In ponds and ponds, fish and frogs eat larvae.

Report the tiger mosquito

If you think you might spot a tiger mosquito, try snapping or snapping a photo of it. You can then report that Online reporting portal. Additional information is available on their appearance and behavior. If you think you have been bitten by a tiger mosquito, it is recommended to disinfect the bite as quickly as possible (within 15 minutes) and then report it on the same site. In France, it is currently very rare for a tiger mosquito to carry a disease transmitted to humans: so it must first bite an infected person. However, there is no current epidemic of the three diseases it transmits in urban France.