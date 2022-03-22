Amazon Science is investing in Time Square to celebrate Pi Day!

The number π (Pi) is as cool as it is mysterious. He’s such a science and math symbol that he even has a whole day to celebrate his name! To celebrate this year’s festivities, Amazon Science has acquired Times Square to honor outstanding figures who have accomplished so much in science — past, present and future.

Pi Day in Times Square!

Noted on March 14 – since the numbers 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant numbers of π – Pi Day was first recognized in 1988, with the day eating a lot of pancakes and holding various sports competitions!

This year, Amazon Science Outdoors activation honored people like:

Marie Curie, who was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in 1903 for her contributions to physics;

Katherine Johnson, who conducted a trajectory analysis of NASA’s Friendship 7 Program prior to its launch in 1962;

Albert Einstein, who was born accidentally on Pi Day in 1879.

And therefore , Dedicated innovation platform It honors all the world’s greatest known scientists, in a great and innovative way!