Arslanbek Makhudov to fight in Dallas on March 20

Makmodov will defend his NABF belt there for the third time. The identity of the opponent has not been revealed, but according to promoter Camille Estephan, the match will be the evening’s semi-final.

The head of Eye of the Tiger Management hinted that Makhmoudov would face a rival there who could offer him some opposition.

Arslanbek’s problem is that he does not rush to the doors to confront him. He’s way too strong for the vast majority of boxers in his class, but he still has to go through stages one by one before he can take the top five or top six between heavyweights. Stephen explained.

On his last flight, on October 10, in Shaoinigan, Makhmodov dispatched his opponent, Untarian Delon Karman, 27 seconds later, including a referee number 10.

The main attraction of this boxing evening, from London in England, will be Britain’s Lawrence Oakley (15-0, 12 KOs) who will face Polish Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs).) In light of the vacant WBO. Heavy weight (90.7 kg or 200 lbs).

Coach problem

Initially scheduled for 27 March, the evening was offered for one week, resulting in a problematic situation for the Makhdouf clan.

The latter is being trained by Mark Ramsay, who also looks after Artur Petrbeev. However, we already know that the IBF and WBC Light Heavyweight Champion must also fight on March 20, in Moscow, where Ramsay must accompany him.

After calling him on the phone, Ramsay indicated that he would be by Petrbiev’s side when dark. The coach wants to respect the fact that the appointment of the latter has long been known and that, in the end, a fight for the World Championship.

This is nothing new to me. Originally, I planned to drive directly from Moscow to Dallas. It gets more complicated as today’s date changes. This isn’t the first time I’ve encountered this kind of situation , He first referenced Ramsay taking care of nearly fifteen boxers.

We’ll do as usual, split the team in half to make sure everyone gets a good serve. While Samuel Decare Drollet and Luke Vincent Ole will be in Dallas with Arslanbek, I will be with Ross Anbar in Russia. , He said.

Beterbiev actually arrived on the site on Saturday. Ramsay will join him on February 3. Physical trainer Andre Koleiza will be on the same flight.