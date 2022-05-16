Artemi Banarin crowns the return of the Rangers against the Penguins

Just nine seconds before Brock McGinn’s penalty kick when Panarin, after accepting a pass from Adam Fox, hit her wrist with a shot that slipped between the legs of Christopher Letang and Tristan’s left side.

Rangers, who were down 1-3 in the series, advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Mika Zibanijad sewed the needle twice, while Chris Kreider added a goal for the Rangers, who will now face the Carolina Hurricanes.

Igor Shesterkin had some tough moments during the series against the Penguins, but he booked a 42 save performance in Game 7.

Danton Heinen, Jake Goetzel and Evan Rodriguez responded to the Penguins, who were looking to win their first series since 2018. This is their fourth consecutive first-round elimination.

Gary, who has not played since April 14 due to a foot injury, lost four times on 30 shots.

Rangers wanted a test run quickly, but the two teams started studying each other and didn’t take much risk.

Rising defensive player Braden Schneider halted an attack on his blue streak and started running 2 on 1. Zibanijad crossed to Kreider, who fired a shot so powerful and precise that Gary couldn’t do anything despite his timely move.

Before the end of the first match, the penguins responded to the force game. Jeff Carter sent the puck past the net and Heinen managed to clear it off the Chesterkin cushion. The disc was saved by Adam Fox, but replays confirmed that she had just crossed the red line.

The visiting team took a 2-1 lead midway through the second half, and still maintained a strong hold. Guentzel showed incredible coordination as he kicked the disc with his right sled before hitting it in flight. Again, a redo was necessary, and it confirmed that Guentzel’s wand was well below the horizontal bar.

But Rangers tied the match after just 65 seconds. Miller’s puck received the ball at the fulcrum and fired a low shot that touched Mike Matheson’s right skate before ending up in the net.

Special teams once again served the penguins’ cause, but this time it was the brief unit that stood out. Rodriguez intercepted a pass from Philip Shettle and partially escaped in front of Chesterkin. Even being bullied by Miller, he put the puck into the top corner with a backhand.

Although minutes were passing in the third period, the hard work of the Rangers in enemy territory helped to impose extra time. Andrew Cobb caught the ball in the corner and saw Zipanegad in the hole. The Swede made a powerful shot that frustrated Gary.