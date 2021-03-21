Artur Petrbiev wins by K.-O. in Moscow

Back in the ring for the first time since October 2019, Beterbiev scored his 16th victory by knockout. In 16 professional fights. The first defense of standardized titles was the 36-year-old boxer.

Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) sent Deines (19-2-1, 10 KOs) into the carpet with a solid left hook that was fired in a counterattack. Dines got up before the count of 10, but his corner called the referee to end the feuds. A wise decision under the circumstances.

It wasn’t that Deines was an easy target for Petrbiev, far from it. After falling at the end of the first round, 30-year-old German Beterbiev put up a very good opposition.

A mandatory ambition for IBF and ranked fifth in the organization, Deines showed good qualities, placing many very good shots during the match. The Russian was also cut off in his right eye, indicating that the aspirant’s left was wielding great strength.

But Petpeyev was relentless. As the battle progressed, he separated from his opponent, who had suffered numerous hero blows, up to the fateful blow in Law 10.

Butterbiev is now ready to face the winner of the World Championship match between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxime Vlasov, who will face in May for the vacant WBO title.

Salyagin impresses

In the semi-finals, Uzbek Azizbek Abdogovorov (13-1, 5 KOs) could not defend his WBC Super Middleweight title against Russian Pavel Silyagin (7-0, 4 K.-O.), which provided Has a boxing lesson.

Silyagin, who had a successful amateur career, easily won the fight by unanimous decision. Two judges delivered cards from 119 to 109, while the third saw one-sided fight from 120 to 108.

The 27-year-old Russian was ranked 37th in WBC prior to this fight. This victory should make him climb several levels. Abdogovorov marks the fourth level, two rows lower than David Lemieux.