CSB stands out in the Regional Science Fair Final

Science. At the end of the Expo-Sciences Hydro-Québec Regional Final, six projects were selected to represent the Mauricie and the Center-du-Québec in the Quebec Final, including four from the Collège Saint-Bernard (CSB).

The three-day regional final received, in default, a large number of visitors who came to discover scientific projects for young people from several schools in the region. A total of 27 exhibitors, from high school and college level, submitted their project.

Five CSB students were selected Saturday to participate in the 43rd Super Expo-sciences Hydro-Québec, from April 22-25. They will represent a delegation from Mauricie and Center-du-Québec.

They are Emile Goebel and Olivier Gilux with the project Squille: Create with your inspirationOlivier Hamel with the project Surface disinfectionAnd Marie-Sophie Lacasse and Sélénie Giguère in the project The dark side of the light And Malory Boisclair and Danika Ouellet for the project Antimicrobial agent?.

The audience is invited to cheer on the exhibitors during the Quebec Finals. This will be an opportunity for you to rediscover their project and follow their development. Visit technoscience.ca to access the event.

The competition does not end there. Distinguished projects can be selected to participate in the Canada-wide Science Fair, which will be held next May in a virtual form.

Note that during the Regional Final, $ 20,000 awards and scholarships were shared between the distinguished exhibitors. The CSB has won a total of 11 awards. It also featured Mary Riviere High School. (EL)