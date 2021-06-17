As World Hydrography Day approaches, the Government of Canada supports women in hydrography

TransportationFAM, CFG, DEI

Ottawa, ON, Jun 17, 2021 / CNW / — Hydrography is the science of surveying and mapping water. It is a branch of science that aims to protect our lives, property and environment. They support marine charts that help seafarers navigate safely, stimulate global economic prosperity by enabling the movement of goods, and help us map the hidden contours of the sea. June 21 is World Hydrography Day? A day to celebrate hydrography and the way it enriches our lives.

Today the Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the growth of hydrography by investing in inclusion and gender balance. His Excellency the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Bernadette Jordan, for a $300,000 award over three years for the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), to advance the role of women in hydrography. As part of Canada’s efforts to support the United Nations Oceanographic Decade for Sustainable Development (the Ocean Decade), this project will enable more women to participate equitably in hydrography, and to assume more leadership roles within the international hydrographic community.

For 100 years, the International Hydrographic Organization has been a global authority promoting marine safety and efficiency to support the protection and sustainable use of the marine environment. With this funding, Canada is helping women at home and abroad to fully participate in ocean sciences such as hydrography. This investment will also help support efforts to reverse the cycle of ocean health decline, and create better conditions for sustainable development to fuel a sustainable global blue economy.

“We know that increased participation of women in marine sciences will lead to a stronger and more inclusive blue economy. As we celebrate World Hydrography Day, I am honored to celebrate 100 years of international cooperation and help set the tone for the next 100 years, which will see more women enter this field, and thus occupy their rightful place in management positions around the world. By providing opportunities for more women in the field of hydrography, we increase insights, knowledge and transformative work that will build a better future for all.”

Her Excellency Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Diversity of experience and knowledge is an asset in the team, and drives progress. As IHO celebrates 100 years of international hydrographic cooperation, today’s announcement is timely. This new project and Canada’s support will help increase the number of women in hydrography, including in leadership positions. In other words, it is the right thing to do, and the perfect time to act.”

Matthias JonasScientific Researcher and Secretary General of the International Hydrographic Organization.

the service Canadian Hydrography (CHS) is a division of Fisheries and Oceans in Canada. Since 1883, the Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS) has studied Canadian waters to ensure their safe and sustainable use and to allow navigation in these waters. Its main function is to conduct hydrographic surveys and produce navigation charts, publications, data and services.

It coordinates and directs the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It encourages partners around the world to work together to advance ocean science to support the sustainable development of our oceans. Canada It is committed to developing a blue economy strategy that will protect and revitalize ocean health while taking advantage of new opportunities for economic growth in all ocean sectors. The World Bank defines the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources to stimulate economic growth and improve livelihoods and jobs, while protecting the health of marine ecosystems. Canada’s ocean sectors contribute approximately $36.6 billion annually to the GDP, and account for approximately 322,000 jobs.

