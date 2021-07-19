Assassination of Jovenel Moise: Former Haitian official wanted

Eleven days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the situation in Haiti remains hopeless.

According to the recent statements of the Colombian authorities, Josef Felix Badiou, a former official in the Ministry of Justice, issued the order to kill President Jovenel Moss. Mr. Badiou is said to have met two mercenaries in Port-au-Prince who were involved in the commando operation.

At first, the commandos were supposed to arrest the president, but eventually a plan evolved to order the assassination of President Jovenel Moss.

At the time of this writing, Mr. Badiou was still wanted by the authorities.

Other information was revealed about Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who was targeted as an operations brain. Mr. Sanon, who has lived in Florida for several years, claims to be a Christian priest and physician, although he is untrained.

The Washington Post Sanon’s account for munitions as well as for the transportation and harboring of Operation Commando personnel, which was ordered by a Miami security firm, was disclosed.

swirling puzzle

One of the biggest mysteries in the assassination of the president is the role of security guards. The latter did not interfere and was not hurt.

Haitian police arrested President Dimitri Herrard’s security chief and three other officials and placed them in isolation.

Mr. Herrard is expected to appear in the coming days.

The latter made several stops in Colombia, which raises suspicion. The authorities are trying to find out if there is a connection between these trips and some members of the commandos.

The problem of judgment

Governance in Haiti is problematic. Claude Joseph is currently the interim Prime Minister since April 14, 2021.

Ariel Henry was due to be prime minister on July 5, 2021, two days before Jovenel Moss was assassinated, but he was not inaugurated.

The core group, which includes the United Nations, the United States and Canada, demands that Ariel Henry be part of the solution and have his place in governance.

international aid

Haiti has requested international assistance to secure strategic interventions such as the airport and oil installations because there are still wanted mercenaries that have not been captured.

France is considering sending police officers instead of an army, and it’s the same story with the United States.