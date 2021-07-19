The Washington Shootout: When Baseball Doesn’t Mean Anything Anymore

In seconds, baseball lost ground on Saturday in Washington. When the shooter began to empty the contents of his rifle outside the Nationals Park, players had only one thing: protect the people.

One of the fastest players was Fernando Tates Jr. of the San Diego Padres. He quickly signaled the players’ family members, as well as nearby fans, to come and hide in the players’ shelter.

If we learned on Sunday that the shooter did not enter the Nationals’ field, Tates and his teammates, just like all the fans gathered in the stands, couldn’t find out at the time.

“The situation immediately changed. Tates’ son explained, according to the daily, that there are no more players or fans Washington Post, Sunday. “I felt like all people are just human beings.”

in protection

The same story can be heard in the Clan Nationals. Especially from the mouth of Director Dave Martinez, who lived, helpless, helpless, the rampage that shook everyone present.

“I heard the shots, obviously, right away. I looked over the cover at third base, where I thought the shots were coming from. And at this very moment… I had no idea what was going on, but I wanted to make sure everyone was safe,” Martinez said. It all happened so quickly. People started getting a little agitated, which we don’t blame. When something like this arises, you try to follow protocol. But frankly, protocol is to get safe and take care of your family.”

The match resumed on Sunday, but without a portion of the fans who preferred to stay away from the stadium. When asked if he feels safe in his hometown, Martinez gave an unequivocal answer.

“I love this city. He said this city is my home. It can get crazy, we all know that. And we all want to feel safe. I can tell you inside this stadium that I feel safer than ever, really. We care about each other.” We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”