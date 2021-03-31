Assault on the Capitol | Police sue Trump

(Washington) – Two police officers on Capitol Hill filed a complaint against former President Donald Trump for instigating the January 6 violent assault on the US establishment.

France Media

A police officer was killed and dozens of others were injured during this incident that severely affected America.

The two men behind the complaint, James Blassingame and Sydney Hempy, say they suffered “physical and psychological injuries” during the clashes, according to them, at the instigation of Mr. Trump, who was living his final days as president and categorically refused to acknowledge a defeat for Joe Biden.

“Trump’s behavior has encouraged the insurgents over the past few months, which has led his supporters to believe his false claims that he is about to be expelled from the White House for massive electoral fraud,” they said in a complaint filed in federal court in Washington.

And they continued: “The mob of rebels, whom Mr. Trump had heated up, encouraged, incited, faced, helped and was complicit in them, made their way through the plaintiffs and their colleagues and pursued and assaulted them.”

Mr Blassingame, an African-American cop who has served in the Capitol Police for 17 years, said he suffered head and back injuries and suffered psychological damage as a result of the event. He also says that he was subjected to racist attacks from supporters of the former president.

Mr Hemby, in office for 11 years, was shot in the hands and knees after being crushed on the doors of the Capitol and sprayed with chemicals on his face and body during the attack.

“Agent Hempi usually enjoyed a calm demeanor,” the complaint said, “but struggled to deal with the psychological repercussions of the relentless attacks.”

The two agencies are demanding compensation of at least $ 75,000 each, in addition to an unspecified fine.