Assault on the Capitol | Targeting Trump with a new complaint

(Washington) A Democratic representative elected to the US Congress filed a complaint on Friday against former President Donald Trump, the second against the former president for “inciting an attack on the Capitol” by his supporters on January 6.

France Media

“Unable to accept defeat, Donald Trump launched an open war against the peaceful transfer of power,” wrote Eric Swallowell, elected to the House of Representatives to Joe Biden.

He added: “He lied to his supporters over and over again and again that the elections were stolen from them, and he finally called on his supporters to go to Washington, DC” to demonstrate in January. 6.

In a long speech in front of the White House, Donald Trump called the thousands of protesters: “Fight like demons.”

Eric Swallowell, in his lawsuit in Washington court, has also targeted the son of billionaire Donald Trump Jr., his attorney Rudolf Giuliani, and Republican-elect Mo Brooks.

Photo by Joshua Roberts, Archives and Agence France-Presse Eric Swallowell, Democrat elected to the House of Representatives

Everyone spoke in the same gathering.

“The defendants gathered, inflamed and encouraged the frowning crowd, and thus they are fully responsible for the damage and destruction that followed.”

Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller responded in a statement to Washington Post By describing Eric Swallowell as “less than nothing without credibility”.

Another Democratic elected member of the House of Representatives, Benny Thompson, lodged a complaint in mid-February.

Five people, including a police officer on Capitol Hill, were killed in the attack on the Capitol Hill when parliamentarians approved the Democrat’s victory over Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

Accused of “inciting rebellion” for calling his supporters to a march to Congress, Donald Trump was acquitted in the Senate on February 13.

He never accepted the outcome of the presidential election, believing without foundation that his defeat was due to widespread fraud.

Although he acquitted the former Senate president because he felt the Senate had no power to judge him, powerful Republican leader Mitch McConnell himself assured, in the process, that the path to legal action was still open.