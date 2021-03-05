End of Brent Seabrook

Chicago Blackhawks defender Brent Seabrook announced his retirement from hockey on Friday, ending his 15-year career in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The 35-year-old played his last game in November 2019, having been bothered by several injuries, including in his groin and back. In fact, he’s been under the knife three times since that time, and General Manager Stan Bowman said he’s very concerned about his condition a few weeks ago. The treatments imposed on him to treat his problems in the right hip joint did not lead to the expected results.

“I am so proud to have played all my seasons in the NHL with the Blackhawks in Chicago. It was an honor for me to play the sport I love with my teammates and the fans I love in a city that my family and I love. After multiple surgeries, countless hours of fitness and training.” In an effort to get back to my satisfactory level, I decided I couldn’t continue playing hockey. This is the best for me and my loved ones.

He set foot at United Center as a rookie at the age of 20 and has spent his entire career with the Black Hawks. Bowman added that Brent Seabrook gave everything to his teammates and to the city of Chicago. His dedication to winning, his passion for hockey and his ability to be a captain brought him all in. Three Stanley Cups are home here Due to the sacrifices he made to his club, Brent saw his career cut short by injuries. […] Without him, Black Hawk would not have won these three cups. He ended his career as not only one of the best defenders in the history of the franchise, but also one of the Black Hawks’ best players.

Eloquent record

The British Columbia native was the fourteenth pick overall in the 2003 draft and rose to his status as a player of choice in the first round. He had 464 points in 1,114 games this regular season. He, Jonathan Toys and Patrick Kane were among the architects for the Hawks’ three invasions in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He won a gold medal with the Canadian roster at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, was invited once to the NHL All-Star Classic, as well as a gold medal at the 2005 Junior World Hockey Championship.