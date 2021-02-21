Assault on the Capitol | The future prosecutor promises to prosecute the rioters

(Washington) Judge Merrick Garland, appointed by President Joe Biden as Attorney General of the United States, pledged to bring the supporters of Donald Trump who attacked the Capitol Building on January 6 to justice and to ensure the “independence” of the United States. Ministry of Justice.

France Media

“I will lead legal action against the white supremacists and other people who stormed the Capitol on January 6,” said Mr. Garland in a speech prepared for his session before the US Senators on Monday and Tuesday who will decide on his confirmation at the helm of the Senate. Ministry of Justice.

Photo by Susan Walsh, Archival Press Judge Merrick Garland

At least 230 people have already been charged with their involvement in the deadly congressional attack, and the investigations are targeting hundreds of individuals.

The 68-year-old judge also pledged to “protect the independence” of his ministry from “partisan influences”, including setting clear rules for federal investigations, and strictly regulating contacts with the White House.

Merrick Garland, a moderate progressive, stressed the importance of addressing legal inequalities faced by people from ethnic minorities in the United States.

Photo by Nicholas Cam, AFP archive On March 16, 2016, Barack Obama announced the appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

President of the Federal District Court of Appeals, Mr. Garland was chosen by Barack Obama five years ago for the ninth seat of the Supreme Court, but Republican senators barred his nomination.