Biden regains protected areas cut off by Trump

(Washington) The Joe Biden administration will reverse Donald Trump’s decisions to cut three protected areas off part of their surface area, thus continuing to undo his predecessor’s disastrous environmental record.

by restoring (area) these “three national monuments” […]”President Biden delivers on a key promise and upholds the firm principle that US national parks, monuments and other protected areas should be protected forever and for all,” the White House wrote in a statement.

The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, both located in Utah (west), and the ruins in the Northeast Valleys and Seamounts, in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts, will thus regain their original proportions.

The Grand Staircase-Escalante will drop from about 4,000 km2 At a distance of more than 7500 km2 And Bears Ears, which have been reduced to 926 square kilometers, will grow a little since the Biden administration decided to keep them 45 km2 Added by Donald Trump, with a new total of over 5,500 km2.

The water area of ​​the Northeast Seamounts and Seamounts is also being restored and the White House announces that fishing for red crabs and American lobsters will be gradually reduced there until it is banned on September 15, 2023.

Joe Biden is expected to sign this decree on Friday, according to the American press.

He thus protects the balance sheet of his Democratic predecessors Barack Obama, who created the Bears Ears monument in 2016, and Bill Clinton, who created the Grand Staircase Escalante in 1996.

Donald Trump’s decision to carve out these three protected areas sparked the scandal of the Native American tribes involved and conservationists.