At first, France denied sending troops to Ukraine. Vysly, hard and Kiev

Le Monde newspaper quoted the response of an aide to French Defense Minister Sebastien Licorne that French forces are not involved in operations against Ukraine. The minister added that we do not comment on the documents and their origin is uncertain.

According to The Guardian, one of the documents stated that special forces units from NATO countries were moving to Ukraine. In addition to France, these claims include the United States, Britain and Latvia.

It is not clear how the documents reached social media, but they are plentiful on pro-Russian government channels. According to Ukrainian officials, the documents contain a huge amount of fabricated information. Military analysts believe this document has been edited, but some of the files now appear to be original.

Experts believe that online documents and tweets can be selectively edited to provide disinformation to the Kremlin. In one pamphlet, for example, it is reported that between 16,000 and 17,500 Russian soldiers were killed during the invasion. In fact, the Pentagon and analysts estimate that Russia has about 200,000 troops.