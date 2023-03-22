The Benefits of Dental Implants – A New Smile That You’ll Be Proud Of

If you are missing one or more teeth, dental implants can restore both function and aesthetics to a full set. The advantages of implants are plentiful – you’ll love showing off that beautiful new smile!

First, your dentist inserts a small screw-shaped implant into your jaw bone. Over several months, this bond between jaw bone and implant develops. Finally, they attach a post to the implant and attach an artificial replacement tooth onto it for permanent placement.

They Replace Missing Teeth

Dental implants offer an ideal solution to replacing missing teeth. Unlike bridges that rest on the gum line or dentures that must be secured into place, dental implants feature a metal post that is implanted directly into the bone socket of the missing tooth.

Once healed, your implant will fuse to your jaw bone, creating a secure foundation for your new tooth. Your dentist can then craft a porcelain crown that fits securely over the implant and looks just like natural tooth.

Tooth loss is an unfortunately common issue, but there are now numerous solutions to help you smile again. When searching for a replacement option, costs, treatment duration and ease of maintenance may differ. During our consultation, we’ll review all your possibilities and identify one that best meets your requirements and goals.

They Prevent Bone Loss

When a tooth is missing, the bone that once supported it begins to deteriorate. This bone loss can alter the shape of your jawline and give off a sunken-in appearance.

Dental implants help prevent bone loss by acting as an artificial tooth root that stimulates and maintains your jawbone. Furthermore, they restore chewing forces that are lost when a tooth is missing.

If your jawbone is not strong enough to support a dental implant, bone grafting may be required before surgery can take place. In this procedure, your dentist uses healthy bone from another area of your body or synthetic materials to rebuild the jawbone that cannot bear weight of an implant.

They Restore Chewing Power

Dental implants replace the missing root of a tooth, providing you with chewing power again. Unlike dentures or other tooth replacement options, implants are permanently secured into your jawbone so they can withstand intense bite forces.

Implants also help to keep adjacent teeth from shifting toward the gap, which could lead to a variety of issues such as difficulty chewing or TMJ disorders.

Implants provide the stimulation necessary for healthy bone growth and prevent bone loss by acting as anchors. Furthermore, these implants are highly biocompatible – meaning they won’t damage surrounding natural teeth or jawbone.

They Look Natural

Dental implants offer a more natural-looking alternative than bridges or partial dentures, as they are secured in the jawbone and allow gum tissue to grow around them, giving the appearance of real teeth rather than plastic-based alternatives.

Your dentist’s skill in creating and fitting the implant also plays a significant role. They will carefully match the size and color of the crown to your other teeth for an aesthetically pleasing blend that looks natural.

The final step in the process requires attaching the crown with either a screw or piece of dental cement. Cement is often preferred on front teeth since it matches and provides an untouched aesthetic.

They Are Affordable

Dental implants are a reliable, long-term tooth replacement that offers many patients numerous advantages. Unfortunately, they’re not cheap.

Dental insurance may cover part of the expense, but it still represents a considerable investment and should be carefully considered before proceeding with treatment.

Overall, dental implants are a great solution for replacing missing teeth, restoring chewing power, and preventing bone loss. However, it is important to research the cost of dental implants in Ontario before making a decision.