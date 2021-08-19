Putman Investments fait l’acquistion de Toys’R’Us et Babies’R’Us Canada

Putman Investments, a Canadian family business and a client Torchia Contactsintends to buy Games for us And Canada kids.

«Games for us And rs kids Are particularly strong brands that have been in good hands for the past three years, he says Doug Putman, Founder Putman Investments. Since its separation from the American company, we have observed how the company has evolved and shaped its offering around Canadian customers. So many great things have been accomplished, and we are excited to help grow the business.”

Games for us And Canada kids It employs approximately 5,000 people across the Vaughan head office and 81 stores in 10 counties.

The pandemic has demonstrated the resilience of the toys, games and children’s goods sector and its place in the hearts of Canadians.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of our retail operations Toys’R’Us Canada to me Doug Putman, announced Prem WattsChairman and CEO of the company Fairfax. The deal ensures continued implementation of the monetization plan for certain non-insurance assets of Fairfaix. Fairfax retains substantially all real estate acquired on initial purchase of Toys’R’Us Canada And through the constant flow of royalties, we have the opportunity to benefit over time from his participation in the success of the business. This deal would not have been possible without the informed and continued leadership of Vic Bertrand and his management team at Toys’R’Us Canada; We are grateful to them for all their efforts to develop the brand Toys’R’Us Canada. »

Doug Putman, Founder Putman InvestmentsWith daughter Hadley and niece Anna Gloria, outside a Toys’R’Us store in Hamilton, Ontario. Image credit: Danielle Donville.

