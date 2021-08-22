Atlantic residents urged to prepare for Tropical Storm Henry

Hurricanes and tropical storms are extreme weather systems that can change direction in a short period of time. Even a significantly weakened system can carry strong winds, heavy rains, and floods and can cause widespread destruction. The provincial government of Prince Edward Island said in a statement on Friday.

Latest information from National Hurricane Center On Henry’s Track published Friday at 6 p.m. It indicates winds of 100 km/h are expected.

Warm waters and weather conditions are also expected to allow the storm to strengthen into a hurricane Friday evening or early Saturday.

The path has shifted slightly to the west and the storm is expected to make landfall between New York and Cape Cod on Sunday , said Jay Scotland, a meteorologist at CBC News.

The Canadian Hurricane Center released a tropical cyclone news bulletin for Nova Scotia as it appears the storm will follow a more southerly path through the Maritimes early next week.

For now, it’s unlikely this storm will have much of an impact here at the Maritimes, but it’s still too early to tell, so be sure to check out any updates. Quote from:Jay Scotland, meteorologist

Preventative measurements

Counties require citizens to bring or tie furniture, play equipment, barbecues, or anything that could become projectiles in high winds.

People should also update their emergency kits, make sure they have enough gasoline, and replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Other tips: Park your car away from the tree;

get enough food and water for 72 hours;

securely close gates, doors and windows;

put pets indoors;

With information from Sarah Fraser of CBC