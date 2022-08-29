ATP Rankings: Status Quo in the Top Ten

The only change in the top 20, Italian Matteo Berrettini took a place, taking 14th place in the world from Spaniard Pablo Carreno.

Medvedev still dominates the classification, who will open the tournament against American Stefan Kozlov, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he was crowned last year, breaking Novak Djokovic’s dream, and he is absent this year from the Grand Slam calendar, who was absent this year because he is not. Vaccination against COVID-19.

Zverev, the second player in the world, is still recovering after the ankle injury he suffered against Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals at Roland Garros, and he will also be absent in New York, unlike those who follow him in the ATP classification, Nadal (No 3) and Carlos Alcaraz (No. 4) and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5).

Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov retained their eighth and twenty-first places.

Daria Katsatkina climbs thanks to victory in Granby

Victorious in Granby, Russian Daria Katsatkina secured a spot and moved up to ninth in the WTA ranking published on Monday, still dominated by Iga Swiatek.

Taking ninth place from Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, who slipped to 10th, thanks to her success on Saturday in the Quebec Championship final, Kasatkina regained the best standings of her career, already busy in early August.

Kippur Leila Annie Fernandez is still in 14th place. Bianca Andreescu of Ontario climbed two places and is now 48th.

Pending potential turmoil after the US Grand Slam, this small move is the only one in the WTA Top 20 list, still led by Poland’s Iga Swiatek, ahead of Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Greece’s Maria Sakkari.