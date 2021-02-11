Australian Open: Felix Auger-Aliassim lost in the double

Wednesday 10 February 2021. 22:22

(Update : Thursday, February 11, 2021. 08:39)

The match between Felix Auger-Aliassim and Denis Shapovalov will be shown on RDS and RDS direct (In our multiple environment), at night from Thursday to Friday 3 am.

While waiting for a singles match against fellow countryman Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassim dropped the flag at my husband on Wednesday.

In his first-round match alongside Hubert Horkcache, Quebec lost 6-3 6-2 to Kane and Neil Skopsky at the Australian Open.

In front of the 16 seeders in this competition, Oger-Elyasim and Horkach did not weigh down when they knocked out in 66 minutes.

Kipker will return to work Thursday evening, facing Shapovalov in the third round of the men’s singles table.

For his part, Shapovalov collaborated with Vasik Busbecil in the doubles championship and the two men successfully passed their first test by beating Alberto Martin and Tristan-Samuel Wisborne 6-3 7-6.

Sharon Fishman, Mexican Juliana Olmos of Taiwan, Hao Qing Chan and Latisha Chan were sacked 1-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.