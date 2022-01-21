“A step in the right direction” Lissard

Raphaël Lessard drove a car part-time in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR’s Division Two, in 2022.

The Quebec driver has been recruited by the SQR development team to compete in a few more races over the next few months, the first of which will take place in Richmond, Virginia, on April 2, aboard a #87 Toyota Supra.

Lissard will be on his first lap in the NASCAR Cup waiting room, starting 35 times in the Camping World Truck Series. He had claimed his first (and only) victory at Taledega on October 3, 2020, while wearing the Kyle Busch team colours.

The driver from Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce said in an interview with magazine Thursday. It is a step in the right direction. »

He continued, “It is a new team with somewhat limited capabilities, but this offer I could not refuse. She wants to focus on the races that will take place near the team’s workshop located in Morrisville, North Carolina. At least for now.”

key in hand

Thus, any participation in the legendary Daytona Circuit, marking the opening stage of the 2022 season, on February 19, is excluded.

The 20-year-old pilot who had to cut his flight at 1is being May 2021 in Vans, due to a lack of budget, you won’t have to spend money to reconnect with the competition south of the border.

“It’s a turnkey wheel,” he says. For two or three races first, but I am looking for financial partners to do more of course. »

Owner and … Politician

This new team was founded by JC Stout, a former driver in the defunct Nationwide series. The 38-year-old American is also running for governor of New York state this year. He can run for election as an independent.

SQR Development has acquired a chassis belonging to the prestigious Joe Gibbs team.

With the arrival of next-generation cars in 2022, all NASCAR Cup teams must get rid of their cars that are no longer eligible to race. Many teams participating in the Xfinity Series see this as a great opportunity to replenish their inventory.

“It is indeed possible to convert it, says Lessard, subject to modifications to comply with regulations in the Xfinity Series.”

