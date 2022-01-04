Australian Open | Novak Djokovic gets ‘medical exemption’

(Paris) First victory for Novak Djokovic: The world number one, who has never reported his vaccination status, announces that he has been granted a “medical exemption” allowing him to run for 21e Recorded a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open (17-30 January) in Melbourne.

Igor Gidlagin

France media agency

“I had a great time with my loved ones during the holidays, and today I’m leaving for Down Under (Australia) thanks to a waiver,” the 34-year-old wrote on his Instagram page. To accompany a photo of him at the airport with a bag of snowshoes.

“I am ready to live and breathe tennis in the coming weeks of competition. Thank you all for your support! Idemooo (Alleeeez, Editor’s note) 2022,” he added.

In the process, the Australian Federation (TA), the tournament’s organiser, explained in a statement that Djokovic “a request for medical exemption which was granted to him after a rigorous examination (of his request) that involved two different and independent groups of medical experts.”

The Australian Department of Health anticipates five cases for medical exemption: have been a victim of inflammatory heart disease in the past three months, have been in a serious and acute medical condition (eg underwent major surgery or underwent major medical treatment. Treatment is for a limited time), contracted with COVID-19 within the past 6 months (vaccination has been postponed), or have experienced a serious reaction after a previous injection of an antiviral vaccine (no alternative vaccine is possible, or if the vaccine poses a risk (eg, developmental or mental disorders).

confidential medical information

But TA resorted to medical secrecy so as not to justify the exemption granted to Djokovic.

“Fair and independent protocols have been put in place for evaluating medical exception requests in order to ensure the 2022 Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for all,” TA President Craig Tilley said in the statement.

In December, when it was rumored that the world’s No. 1 classifier would be allowed to travel to Australia with an exceptional medical exemption, the deputy prime minister of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, asserted that there was no waiver of suitability. not issued.

“Everyone who wants to attend the tournament, spectators, players, officials, staff, everyone should be fully vaccinated. Medical exemption is not a trick used by top players,” then James Merlino insisted.

Suddenly, the Frenchman Pierre Hague Herbert, who refused to be vaccinated, gave up going to Melbourne, just like the American Tennys Sandgren.

“No Vaccines”

The first negative reactions appeared in the Australian press such as postal mail Which kicked off in one: “You Should Be Decking” by playing on the words joke (joke) and Djokovic to say “You must be joking”. and declaring “Fury” after “No-Fax Shock” (a manipulation between Novak and the lack of a vaccine).

It is in any case the end of Hitchcocken’s suspense because Novak Djokovic left doubt for months, due to the players’ commitment to vaccination to enter Australia, when participating in the first round of the 2022 Grand Slam tournament, where he will aim for 21e Big title record after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20) tied in Wimbledon last year.

However, the Australian Open is his favourite: in Melbourne he won his first Grand Slam title (2008), and no one there has won as much (nine times).

His group without justification for the ATP Cup, a few days before this team tournament organized in Sydney from 1is being On January 9, he raised doubts about his participation in the Australian Open.

The world number one spoke in April 2020 against compulsory vaccination, then considered allowing the tournaments to resume.

Personally, I am not for vaccinations. I don’t like for someone to force me to vaccinate to travel,” Nol emphasized.