Henry Stamboli succeeds Lavan

Yesterday, the JS Kabylie administration, headed by President Sherif Mellal, ended with French-Algerian coach Henri Stamboli, succeeding Denis Lavan. President Mellal used to consume one or more coaches every season, so he signed a contract with his new coach for two seasons.

He was offered several names since Denis Lavigne’s departure, but he ended up setting his sights on Henry Stamboli after inquiring about Sebastien Meany. The latter was excluded after learning that the latter is a personal coach and that he has no experience with clubs at the African level. In addition, he is not a coach, as President Mellal wanted him to. This is the reason why he chose Henri Stambouli who was the Director of the Training Center at Olympique de Marseille B from 2O1O to 2O13 before being appointed Director of the Montpellier Training Center from 2O13 to 2O18. Having celebrated his sixth birthday on August 5, Henri Stambouli rolled his bump all over before dedicating himself to amateur football for the past three years. He was coach of the second team at Olympique de Marseille and then assistant coach in the first team. He was also the assistant coach of Monaco and coached the Sedan, Swiss club Sion and U de las Palmas. In addition, he trained in the Maghreb by coaching Club Africain and FAR Rabat. Finally, he led the selection process for Togo and Mali. His biography is rich, but he devoted himself to training for 11 years.

Boss and cheaper

According to a source close to the administration, the main criteria that President Mellal relied on to hire Denis Lavan’s successor are that he is a coach, is not in charge, knows Africa and has never worked in Algeria. Et Henri Stambouli remplit parfaitement ces critères puisque malgré l’expérience qu’il a acquise durant sa longue carrière, il n’est pas du tout cher puisque depuis 2O1O, il n’ exclusive a entraîné ac uce qument’est é training. That’s why the president Mellal chose this coach, because he knows that in order to get a famous coach, he must break the bank, but he decided to hire even before finishing with Henry Stamboli to appoint a coach for less than 15,000 euros. Leveraging the training, President Mellal believes his new 60-year-old coach has all the skills needed to not only throw yellow but also deliver the JS Kabylie titles. Moreover, Lavan’s successor declared in his statements to the club’s website, without questioning about the goals assigned to him by President Mellal, that his ambition is to win titles. He does not want to miss this opportunity given to him by Young Kabylie to relaunch his career at the age of 60.