Author Marie Claire Blaise dies

The Goodwin Agency announced Tuesday evening that novelist Marie Claire Bliss died on Tuesday at the age of 82.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of Marie Claire Blaze’s passing today, November 30, in Key West, where she has made her home for many years. The agency that has represented Marie Claire Blaise explained on its Facebook page: “We are sincerely with his family and many of his friends, colleagues and fans, here and abroad. “.

She is known for being a prolific writer who has collected dozens of novels, but has written poetry, theater and articles since the publication of her first novel. A season in the life of Emmanuel, in 1965.

The work was immediately successful in Francophone, both in Quebec and France, going so far as to receive the Medici Prize.

Until recently, M.I Blais was awarded the Grand Prix du Livre de Montréal for his novel A meeting on the seaIn 2018. She also received several awards, including awards from the Governor General of Canada and the title of Companion to the Ordre des Arts et des lettres du Québec.

Les Éditions du Boréal, which publishes the majority of Marie Claire Blaise’s work, praised the prolific writer

Marie Claire Blaise left a deep imprint on not only Quebec and Canadian literature, but rose to the fore for the Francophone writers of her generation. […] It leaves a rich and abundant work, composed principally of novels, but also of many genres, theatrical and radio pieces, poetry and essays, distinguished by its formal boldness and a very special interest in marginal, low-ranked and objectionable beings,” the publishing house said.

