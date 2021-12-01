The American AIDS Foundation (AHF) organized an AIDS Awareness Day last weekend for young people in Cap-Haitien. This event comes within the framework of the celebration of World AIDS Day on the first of December every year.

Cap-Haitien, November 30, 2021. – Raising awareness of some schools in the city about HIV/AIDS and natural threats; Display banners in the streets. roaming the city with a sound truck to spread awareness messages about HIV/AIDS and natural threats; Spreading awareness messages with banners and distributing condoms are, among other things, activities organized during AIDS Awareness Day. Through this approach, the American AIDS Foundation (AHF) intends to call upon members of the population to act responsibly in the face of the risks of this epidemic.

Al-Haramain Foundation takes this opportunity to remind everyone that even during the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not give up the struggle to end HIV/AIDS in the world.

“It is your responsibility to protect your health from these epidemics. Let us remain resolute and united to eradicate HIV,” reads a press release from the foundation.

This year’s commemorative activities for World AIDS Day are held around the theme: Ending Inequality, Ending AIDS, Ending Epidemics.

wu

As for the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the country has more than 100,000 infected, according to the American AHF.

Abdominal Information (VBI)

Similar articles