Avian flu in several regions: ‘could become a problem’

The next few weeks will be crucial for poultry farmers threatened by bird flu, said Bruno Larue, professor in the department of agro-food economics at Laval University.

Bruno Larue points out, “At the moment, there is no significant economic impact, as the number of infected birds in Quebec is low. There are other factors that affect prices more, such as the cost of food, which has increased significantly recently.

“In 2014 and 2016, there were also cases of bird flu in Quebec,” he continues. On the other hand, what is even more frightening now is the fact that there are more infected areas in America. In the United States, there have been cases in 35 states and that’s more than in the past.”

The majority of cases affecting Quebec farms occurred in April. Prevention has made a huge difference, according to the professor.

“Most farmers in North America are on the alert,” says Bruno Larue. They take many precautions to protect their livestock by respecting biosecurity standards and controlling access to their farms. […]. I hope to continue to see a decrease in cases in the coming weeks. Producers need to stay in touch. It’s awkward.”

The impact on consumers will be minimal, as long as the major poultry producers are safe from the virus, the concerned manager believes.

He recalls, “Chicken, in North America, there’s a lot of it. The number of infected animals is still low. Even if the virus infected a few million chickens, it wouldn’t seem like much, as billions of them are being produced. However, it could end up having an impact if the virus spreads on farms.” Big. It can become a problem.”