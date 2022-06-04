All I want for Christmas is you | Singer Mariah Carey accused of copyright infringement

It’s the must-have earworm: US singer Mariah Carey accused of copyright infringement on her song all I Want for Christmas Is YouAn artist is asking for $20 million.

The plaintiff, Andy Stone, claimed he co-wrote and recorded a song of the same name in 1989, without giving permission to use it, according to the text of the lawsuit filed Friday in Louisiana.

He is claiming $20 million in damages from Mariah Carey, whose title was released in 1994.

Andy Stone accuses singer and Walter Afanasyev, who co-wrote the Christmas melody, of having “knowingly, voluntarily and intentionally engaged in an operation intended to infringe” her copyright.

all I Want for Christmas Is You It is one of the most streamed titles of all time: it has topped sales in more than 20 countries, and is widely broadcast every year.

The hit has sold 16 million copies and is said to have earned Mariah Carey about $60 million over three decades.

The Andy Stone song, recorded with his band Vince Vance and Valiances, was a moderate hit with country music fans.

Different music and lyrics

While both songs have the same title, the music and lyrics are different.

However, Andy Stone criticizes the singer, some thirty years later, for having sought to “exploit the popularity and unique style” of her title, thus creating “confusion”.

The document filed with the Louisiana court notes that the plaintiff’s lawyers contacted Mariah Carey and her co-author last year, but “were unable to come to an agreement.”

The singer’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

In total, there are about 177 songs bearing the title all I Want for Christmas Is You Registered on the website of the United States Copyright Office.