Back to normal running in Tesla after server failure

(Washington) Tesla chief Elon Musk confirmed Friday night on Twitter that the situation should be back in order, after a server failure prevented the brand’s cars from starting for several hours.

“He should be back online now,” said Elon Musk, who reported a network traffic problem.

“We apologize, we will take measures to ensure that this does not happen again,” he added.

Earlier, he responded to a South Korean Tesla user who said he was having a server issue connecting his Tesla Model 3 to his Apple app. And this driver explained that he could not start his car with his phone, but only thanks to the key in the form of a card that he had with him.

Other testimonies on Twitter reported this breakdown: “I’m stuck for an hour from home because I usually use my phone to start my car”, “I can’t unlock my car.”

Hundreds of Tesla owners are stuck outside their cars […]. I am one of them. They told us we’d help the environment by owning an electric car, but “walking” isn’t what I thought,” another user sarcastic said, explaining that he had his card, but it stayed in the car’s passenger compartment.

Identical testimonials were reported on the social network from several countries, including the United States, Canada, Denmark or even Germany.