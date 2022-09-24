Bal des Lumires 2022 raises dollars for mental health in Quebec

Under the co-chairs of Mirko Bibic of Bell, Laurent Ferreira of the National Bank, Julie Godin of CGI, Jacques Goulet of Sun Life Canada and Geoff Molson of Groupe CH, the largest mental health fundraising event in Qubec this year brought together nearly 750 guests and set a new record (the third edition in 2019 raised a net $1.8 million for the issue).

This unprecedented mobilization has repercussions at all levels, as the three beneficiary organizations together cover a wide range of mental health actions: awareness and prevention, innovative therapies, quality care, cutting-edge research and social integration.

“Bal des Lumires warms our hearts and brings hope to thousands of people in Quebec. Since the last release of the ball, Quebecers have lived through two years of an epidemic that has increased mental health problems among people of all ages and from all walks of life. As a business community, we can make a difference. More than For mental health in Quebec it has ever been necessary to unite (and unite together) for mental health in Quebec. Still to be accomplished.The Co-Chairs agree in the evening.

The chairs of the three boards of directors, Rick Bogold, Martin Gagnon and Maud LeBlond, would like to highlight the leadership and exceptional commitment of the five honorary co-chairs to the cause of mental health. They also thank the evenko team as well as the technical director, Gabriel Poirier-Galarneau, who imagined and created a magical evening.

Hosted by Marie-Claude Savard, the evening provided many unforgettable moments, including performances by folk and country duo Veranda, multidisciplinary Oji-cree artist Anachnid and acclaimed group The Brooks, which concluded the evening in style. An unforgettable event, both for his guests and for Qubec’s mental health cause.

From left to right in the photo: Julie Godin, Co-Chair of the Board, Executive Vice President of Corporate Planning and Strategic Development, CGI (Co-chair); Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of the National Bank (co-chair); Mirko Bibić, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada (Co-Chair); Jacques Jollet, President, Sun Life Canada (co-chair); France Marguerite Bellanger, President of Sports and Recreation, Montreal Canadiens; Helen Beck, Board Member, Douglas Foundation; Laura Fish, President and CEO of The Douglas Foundation; Melanie Boucher, CEO, Fondation Jeunes en Tte; Rick Bogold, Chairman of Fondation Jeunes en Tte; Carol Morin, executive director of the Institute of Mental Health University Foundation in Montreal; Martin Gagnon, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Mental Health University Foundation in Montreal; Rmi Quirion, chief scientist at Qubec; Jean-François Fortin-Verault, CEO, CIUSSS Est-de-l’le-de-Montral.

Not pictured: Jeff Molson, Owner, President and CEO, Club de hockey Canadien, Bell Center and Evenko (co-chair); Maud LeBlond, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Douglas Foundation; Najia El Hachemi El Idrissi, Executive Vice President, CIUSSS Ouest-de-l’le-de-Montral.