[EN VIDÉO] Men mobilized by Putin in a state of advanced poisoning

It seems that some of the Russian soldiers mobilized recently by Vladimir Putin are having difficulties, especially with regard to the consumption of advanced alcohol.

daily interested in trade It was reported that several videos posted on social networks showed the mobilization of advanced drunk Russian men.

This video posted by a journalist from Belarus is absolutely amazing. You can see men beating each other, while insulting each other. The excerpt was filmed in the Yuzhno-Korilsk region of the Russian Far East.

Excessive alcohol consumption by Russian soldiers is a major issue for the country’s authorities.

Moreover, the sale of alcohol is prohibited within 300 meters around military bases. According to experts, the reason for this is the low morale of Vladimir Putin’s troops as well as many logistical problems in the army.