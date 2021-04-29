Baseball | Canada will try to qualify for Tokyo

Canada will try to qualify for the baseball tournament in the Tokyo Olympics that begins on May 31, when the swords are crossed with Columbia in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Maple Leaf representatives will then parade Cuba in Port St. Lucie, Florida. In 1he is June, before the conclusion of the Americas Olympic Qualifiers against Venezuela, in Palm Beach, the following day.

For their part, the United States, led by Director Mike Syosscia, is part of a group accomplished by the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico.

The top two teams in each group advance to the Premier League scheduled for June 4-5, and the results of the first round will be counted.

The first team of the Super League will join Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea in the Olympic Baseball Championship, which will be held in Japan from July 28 to August 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

The second and third-placed teams will qualify for the June Olympic qualifiers in Taiwan, which already includes Australia, China, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

Only minor tournaments and independent players will be able to represent their country. Additionally, persons who are not on the list of 26 major baseball clubs and / or on the casualty list are eligible.

Baseball returned to the Olympics after being disqualified in the 2012 London Olympics and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Cuba won gold in 1992, 1996 and 2004, while the United States won gold in 1992, 1996 and 2004. It triumphed in 2000 and South Korea in 2016. 2008.

Baseball will likely be excluded from the Olympic program of the 2024 Paris Games, before returning to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

