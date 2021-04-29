Trump considers hunt for former lawyer Rudy Giuliani “unfair”

New York | Donald Trump and Joe Biden accused each other Thursday of “politicizing” the Justice Department, a day after federal agents searched Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney.

In an interview with Fox Business News, the former Republican president described this search for his former lawyer as “extremely unfair”, whom he considers “the greatest mayor in New York history” and a “great patriot.”

Donald Trump said: “He just loves his country and they search his apartment, it’s unfair and very double standards, we’ve never seen that (…) I don’t know what they’re looking for or what they’re doing.”

Asked about NBC, his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, said he was not warned about the search.

“I have pledged not to intervene in any way, to issue orders or attempt to stop any administrative investigation,” Biden said. “I was informed (of the search) last night like the rest of the world, and I had no idea it was in progress.”

The United States added: “The previous government politicized the Department of Justice terribly, and many (employees) resigned, because this is not their role – it is not the president’s role to say who should be prosecuted. When should they be tried,” the United States added. President.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office on Wednesday, as part of an investigation into his activities in Ukraine, a process that his attorney and son Andrew Giuliani denounced as politically motivated.

Rudy Giuliani, the 76-year-old former Manhattan Federal District attorney who has not yet been charged, has made no statement. But he tweeted a lengthy statement from his lawyer, Robert Costello, accusing the investigators of “corrupt double standards.”

In particular, Mr. Costello accused the department of not investigating with equal enthusiasm the Trump camp accusations against alleged interference by Joe Biden in favor of his son Hunter Biden.

Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani’s lobbying activities in Ukraine for months. More specifically, he might intervene with the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and businessmen.

This research indicates that the investigation is accelerating into who was, for months, a staunch advocate of the thesis championed by Donald Trump and rejected by the courts, according to which the 2020 presidential election was rigged in Joe’s favor. Biden.