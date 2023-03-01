Bashmut fights hard for him. The Russians advanced north of the city to the institute

According to him, the Rusovites are still in the land mines in the area, as well as in the villages of Kreminna and Svatove, where they may have made limited progress.

He did not give details of the Russian flows to US analysts in the current assessment. The information was based on a statement by the Ukrainian military that the situation near Bakhmut was unusually tense.

The commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Sersky, spoke of the Russian offensive, and the best-trained units of the Oldensk Wagner Group (in Russian spelling: Wagner) were deployed there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he never asked her what was necessary to protect our positions.

According to him, Russia is trying to surround the city and push the Ukrainian defenders off the beaten path. Failure to take Bakhmut would mean Moscow’s first victory in less than half a year, at the cost of great losses. Capturing the cities would open the way for the Russians to attack the last remaining urban centers in the Donetsk region.

In the past few days, information about gradual Russian gains has been pouring in from the most hard-won cities. On Tuesday, the correspondent of the German newspaper Bild Julien Rybke, who has been mapping the conflict at the entrance to Ukraine for a long time, wrote about the advance of the Russian occupiers in northern Pashmut. He noted that the Wagner family claims they have not been reliably released by the general public in Ukraine in recent weeks.

The commander of the Ukrainian forces spoke of the continuation of the attacks this morning, but the unified agency did not initially mention any progress of the enemy units. In general, tb, according to him, on the last day in the Bakhmut region, several streams of streams were recorded, the number of which along the entire front line reached 85.

The Ukrainian leadership is so hard that over the past day Russia has lost another 650 soldiers, seven tanks and a plate, and the total Russian losses since the Wolves outbreak are nearly 150,000 soldiers and 1,000 weapons.

In a periodic review, British intelligence indicates that Russian forces most likely began driving Russian drones out of the Bryansk region, where they could threaten Kiev more easily, not when two such drones took off from the Krasnodar region in the south of the country. Russia and the machines were patrolling the Sea of ​​Azov. The new launch pad gives the Russians a different direction of flow and is closer to Kiev, shortening flight time and trying to distract Ukrainian air defences.