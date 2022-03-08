Batman rules the box office

Even in times of pandemic, superheroes have no problem filling movie theaters. After Spider-Man last December, it was Batman’s turn to knock on the cash drawer this past weekend.

Released last Friday Batman The new sequel to The Adventures of a Masked Ranger, has raised more than $128.5 million in just three days in theaters in Canada and the United States. It’s not only the best start to 2022 at the North American box office, but it’s also the second best Hollywood movie release since the pandemic began, after spider-man: no return, which had earned $260 million in three days last December.

like that, Batman It climbed to the top of the box office in Quebec, raising more than $1.3 million from Friday through Sunday in theaters across the province, according to numbers compiled by Cinéac.

“It was less powerful than the first weekend of Spider Man, last December, but it is still doing very well,” analyzed Cinémas Guzzo’s president, Vincent Guzzo.

Vincent Gozo also says he has been satisfied with the level of traffic at his complexes since the county’s cinemas reopened on February 7. After being restricted to 50% of its capacity for a few weeks, the darkrooms can be filled to 100% of their capacity since February 28.

“What we’re seeing is that people are sick of COVID and happy to be back in the movies, he notes. I’m also expecting another big one. Strengthen When the obligation to the vaccination passport falls, this Saturday. »

to encourage

The story itself is by Eric Bouchard, president of the Quebec Film Owners Association.

“Things are going well so far,” he admits cautiously.

“Our fear, when we reopened in early February, we had to start persuading people to go back to the cinema. They weren’t all there yet, but we didn’t have to start from scratch like we had during the two previous openings. We feel the COVID factor is less with us. “People when it comes time to decide whether to go out or not. It’s encouraging for the future and we can think we’re heading towards something that feels like a certain normality.”