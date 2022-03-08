Fraud Attempts: Almost four in ten Canadians have been targeted

Nearly four in ten Canadians (37%) were targeted with a fraud attempt in the past year, according to a survey by TD Bank Group.

• Read also: Fraud attempts have doubled since the beginning of the epidemic

• Read also: Fraud: Depriving Employment Insurance Claimants of Income

The survey showed that the preferred methods of fraud would be over the phone (64%) and email or text (58%).

“As scammers continue to adapt and tweak their methods, it is essential to continue learning about protections. Speaking regularly and more openly about their experiences with scam calls or messages helps raise awareness, especially if it is with people who Trust them.Do not discuss it with those around them.

Just over a quarter of respondents (26%) said they received investment advice online on social media from people they don’t particularly know.

“Investment scams can completely disrupt the lives of victims, who are deceived into investing large amounts of money (sometimes their entire savings) in a fictitious business opportunity,” the lady said.me Leung adds that Canadians should be careful in these situations and that they should be well informed before making a financial decision.

Some tips to better protect yourself from financial fraud: