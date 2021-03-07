Benlamri scorer, Soleimani passes against Sochaux

Both winners this evening at the Sochaux reception in Coupe de France, Algerian international Jamal Benlamry and Islam Soleimani did not miss their opportunity to excel.

Benlamry opened the scoring in the first minutes of the match after cutting a corner kick from the post near Cornette (eighth). A goal handicapped the opposing team and Lyon managed to score another goal right behind him.

The first goal in Europe by Jamal Benlamri in the window of the Algerian international, the potter, Mehdi Jenin.

Thus, Benlamri becomes the 362th goal scorer in OL history #Drawing #Funded #OLpic.twitter.com/JtP71x8YwM – Ishaq Chebli (@IshaqChebli) March 6, 2021

For his part, Soleimani did not appear much in the attack, even if he was the penultimate pass with a heel on the first goal of Sharky only before the end of the first half.

He missed some good chances, but in the final minutes of the match, Soleimani gave a decisive pass to the young French-Algerian talent Ryan Sharqi, who scored two goals.

Lyon eventually won 5-2 and qualified for the quarter-finals.

DZfoot.com