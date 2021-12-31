Berne monetary expert – ‘We may be at the same point in a year’

– “We may be at the same point in a year.” Epidemiologist Marcel Salati asserts that the Federal Council should have taken more stringent measures to deal with the Omicron variant.

Epidemiologist Marcel Salati closed the door to the Covid task force last February. Corner stone

Epidemiologist Marcel Salati is highly critical of the Federal Council for its management of the Omicron variant. In an interview with “Crown – Anzeiger”He declares that our country is lagging behind in the face of the new wave of Covid.

Read also: The words of this famous scientist come at a time when the Federal Council is holding a conference call on Friday on the development of the health situation in the country.

Marcel Salati joined the federal task force on the Covid-19 virus from the early hours of the pandemic, by closing the door last February. When asked by our German-speaking colleagues what he thought of the Federal Council’s reluctance to take tougher measures, he didn’t go with the back of the spoon. In principle, this is not the time to discuss it. It’s as if we didn’t start to worry about saving for retirement into old age. So it’s too late.”