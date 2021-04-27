Pre-book an appointment until April 27 for people with disabilities

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announces that scheduling a vaccination appointment for anyone who has mobility, ideology, speech, language, visual, hearing, related to other senses, or associated with autism spectrum disorder may start earlier. Starting tomorrow, April 27 at 8 am

Quebec, April 26, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – It is therefore possible to present the opening of this priority group, tentatively scheduled for April 28, given that the scheduling of appointments for people with chronic diseases, which began on April 23, is progressing faster than expected.

Remember, you can make an appointment on the Québec.ca / VaccinCOVID page. The vaccination can be done in a group vaccination clinic or in a pharmacy. One family caregiver for each person that belongs to that client can register as well. Consequently, approximately 250,000 people and many caregivers will be able to receive their first dose.

The cooperation and solidarity of Quebecers is essential to prioritizing the most vulnerable.

Highlights:

Although the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) now recommends the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 30 years of age, the AstraZeneca vaccine offering is currently still only available to people age 45 or over in Quebec.

Remember that the Department of Health and Social Services relies on the opinions of the Quebec Immunization Commission (CIQ) to develop guidelines for vaccination. Several elements have to be taken into consideration, such as the epidemiological situation, number of available and upcoming doses, transmission control, etc. As always, MSSS will base its decision on expert recommendations.

Health Index published: 2021-04-26 – Number of visits since publication: 154

