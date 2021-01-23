Best Professional Score by Catherine Stuart Jones

She ranked 24th in the ski race in Lahti, Finland, 15 km, semi-classic and semi-freestyle.

It feels really good to start a season like this, especially since it’s been a very long time since I last participated in , You mentioned in an interview with Radio Canada, after she finished testing in 41 minutes 8 seconds 6/10.

His last competition was in February 2020 and his start of the season was delayed due to the pandemic. However, Stuart Jones He was not surprised by its result.

I had a good training season. I thought I had improved on last year, so I expected a good result, but doing it in the first race is better Said the 25-year-old athlete who was the best Canadian today.

It really helps me know that my level is there and that I still have a lot of possibilities for good results. Catherine Stewart Jones

Club member Nakirtuk will compete in the 4 x 5 km relay on Sunday to conclude the first cross country skiing championship of the season.

She and the Canadian team will then travel to Sweden next weekend to continue their preparations for the World Championships scheduled for mid-February in Germany.