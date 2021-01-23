Deep Faking: Is Too Much Effort To Get Little Results? | Science | News | the sun

TheThe term “deepfake” refers to a video of a person being forced to say sentences they have never spoken. Demonstrations have taken place over the years. But each of these “actions” requires a lot of time and energy to be persuasive – while in comparison, in recent years, millions of people have been able to believe that their country was ruled by a demonic group. And pedophilia, with simple Facebook messages or regular memes.

In a recently published study, researchers from three American universities estimate that nearly 50% of Americans could be persuaded of the validity of a false scandal presented to them through a fake video … ‘But no more than similar misinformation conveyed through current news formats, such as Text titles or audio recordings. “

Political loyalty to “guinea pigs” appears to be a key factor in determining whether or not they will fall in love with them: in other words, whether fake news says what they want to hear about their candidate or opponent. They are likely to believe it. It doesn’t matter if it’s fake video or “low tech” content.

Two sets of experiments were conducted with 5,750 Americans in early 2020, during the Democratic primary.