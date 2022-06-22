Beyoncé released “Break My Soul”, a new song reminiscent of the ’90s

Fans of pop legend Beyoncé have received the first notes for her highly anticipated new album, New birth, To be published in July. break my soulfirst single, released at midnight on Monday.

The release of the single, reminiscent of ’90s house music, was announced by updating his social media bio with a mention of a post break my soul midnight.

His previous profile pictures on his social media have previously been deleted, indicating a publicity stunt for the imminent release.

We already knew that New birth Coming on July 29, the information was revealed last week along with photos taken for the cover of the July issue of the British edition of the fashion magazine. Vogue magazine.

This new composition will be his seventh professional album after that Lemonade In 2016. However, she has not been unemployed since then, as she and her husband, Jay-Z, released the album Everything is loveContribute to the soundtrack for the new version of the king lionproduced an album inspired by this movie, the giftHe co-directed a musical accompanying the latter.black is king) and wrote the song be alive about the movie Williams method.