At the dawn of his 90th birthday, Jean Bryson still communicates with equal passion

Be it CJBR radio-TV, CFER-TV, CFLP, CKMN, Jean Brisson has always had this passion to inform, entertain and connect with his fans.

A public figure known not only from Quebec to Jaspe, but across the border, former radio and television host Jean Bresson will add a 90th candle to his birthday cake tomorrow.

Always active in his lectures and magic tricks, Jan Bryson can boast of a profession that will have marked his time. From his native Tadoussac in Rimouski where he led a remarkable career as a communicator, Mr. Bryson has lost none of the voice that has allowed him for many years to enter all homes in the area.

“When Bay Como opened in 1937, my dad moved his family to this city. It was Klondike at the time and my father, siblings, and cousins ​​were all working for the Quebec North Shore Paper Company. At that time, Jean Grimaldi came to perform with his band. My father was a singer. Exceptional, he was director of St. Amelie’s choir and in charge of the parish hall, and every time the artists came, I went to test the microphones. “

“One day, I saw that CKBL – Matane would open. I took a summer radio course for about five weeks at Laval University. I was there at the same time as Jill Vignolt. Once this course was finished, I applied to Matane where I worked for about two years at CKBL Around 1954, the TV opening in Rimouski, was extraordinary. Jack Bryant hired me at CJBR Rimouski where I worked for nearly 27 years, among other things, the morning program that no one wanted to do. Jan Bryson recalls: “I had Carte blanche. “ READ Microsoft launched Video Game Netflix, xCloud, in September on Android At the time, there was only one radio station covering the Matabedia Valley, Côte Nord and Bass Saint Laurent. Other moments marked by the brilliant career of Jean Bryson. Let’s consider the first weather forecast that was broadcast on radio and television, including the somewhat folkloric predictions of the Indians of Joachim de Persemis. “Quebec’s most granddaughter in Gaspe,” Jean Bryson will celebrate his 90th birthday this Thursday.

© Photo courtesy – Lavantage Rimouski Jan Bryson alongside the late Charles Aznavour. Let’s add his encounters with René Angelel; Radio interview with General de Gaulle on board the Colbert, before his “Vive le Québec Libre”; Julie Payette, his friend Brian Mulroney with whom he collaborated on the race track; Spent two years as a presenter in Grand Prix wrestling thanks to Pat Boerer, Liz Boninfant’s father; 15 Years as Santa Claus on CJBR TV, which people still talk to about today; Autumn Festival and in the presence of French cousins; His time as Head of Special Projects at the Canadian Space Agency and his political experiences (Union Nationale) against the liberal Bona Arsenault. He said “Bona should go …”.

Jean Bryson’s broadcasting career at CJBR ended when Brian Mulroney’s opponent in the Conservative Party leadership, Claude Wagner, was appointed Senator.

In a book I’m preparing at the moment, I mention it. In the race to drive to Brian Mulroney, he retired in the second round. She then supported Joe Clark instead of Claude Wagner. When Wagner was appointed to the Senate by the Liberal Party after his retirement, he put Radio Canada in the terms of the CJBR purchase, which I had to “ skip ” … that was the end for me on Radio With Radio-Canada. This is where Brian Mulroney introduced me to the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) in Montreal, and the Space Agency followed suit as the Special Projects Coordinator. “

Later, back to Rimouski, first on CFLP Radio on the weekends, followed by CKMN Community Radio and several columns in regional newspapers.

Jean Bryson distinguished his time. At the dawn of this 90th anniversary, his record is impressive. He distinguished his generation with a constant desire to inform, entertain, and transmit his many practical experiences, and to serve his listeners and listen to them constantly.

Happy birthday Jean!