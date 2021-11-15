Beyond Good & Evil 2 is entitled to some scary news about its development

There are a few job offers to develop Beyond Good and Evil 2 He gave hope for the correctness of the project, although it was absent at the time of the Ubisoft contact. but according to Tom Henderson, from the inside who did This year it has been proven on numerous occasions, who provided some details about skull bones Beside’Possible new game splinter cellThe future of the project is still far from certain.

He’s still alive, but for how long?

Beyond Good & Evil 2 – The game is experiencing a development crisis due to a lack of creative direction since the title went into development, which was exacerbated by Michael Ancel leaving the studio in September 2020. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 12, 2021

This weekend, the insider made some confidence that obviously should be taken with caution before getting an official statement from Ubisoft. He then asserts that the game is currently going through a crisis, and that this is due in particular to a lack of creative direction, which has since ballooned. The passing of Michel Ancel.

In addition, it indicates that the game is currently in a complex situation within Ubisoft’s portfolio as it does not meet the publisher’s future ambitions, and although it is still in development, It is considered ” Skull & Bones 2.0.2 Update »Some developers even think it’s only a matter of time before the project is scrapped.

For now, he’s still alive, and Tom Henderson hopes other insiders can shed some light on this with sources other than his. Anyway, our fingers are crossed that the news is a little better than what is presented to us here.