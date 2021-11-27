Recommended configuration Farming Simulator 2022, what is the minimum configuration? – Break Flip

Farming Simulator 2022 is out now, and Steam has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy the title on PC.

Farming Simulation 2022The new adaptation of the popular farming simulation has been available since Monday, November 22nd on PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

In order to enjoy the title on PC, Steam has revealed the minimum and recommended configurations This is not very demanding.

What are the system requirements to play Farming Simulator 2022 on PC?

If you want to know Requirements to be able to enjoy Farming Simulator 22 On PC, well, Steam revealed the two configurations on the game’s page in the online store (Source) and here it is Minimum and recommended configuration To use the address:

minimum

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Healer : Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8320

: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8320 RAM : 8 GB of memory

: 8 GB of memory Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R7265

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R7265 DirectX : version 11

: version 11 disk space : 35 GB available hard disk space

Recommended

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Healer : Intel Core i5-5675C / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5-5675C / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM : 8 GB of memory

: 8 GB of memory Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX : version 11

: version 11 disk space : 35 GB available hard disk space

As you can see, the two configurations offered by Steam are not very advanced even if for the recommended one, it would be more demanding in terms of graphics. Finally, don’t forget that Farming Simulator 2022 has been available on PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S since Monday, November 22.