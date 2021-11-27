Recommended configuration Farming Simulator 2022, what is the minimum configuration? – Break Flip

Farming Simulator 2022 is out now, and Steam has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy the title on PC.
Farming Simulation 2022The new adaptation of the popular farming simulation has been available since Monday, November 22nd on PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
In order to enjoy the title on PC, Steam has revealed the minimum and recommended configurations This is not very demanding.
What are the system requirements to play Farming Simulator 2022 on PC?
If you want to know Requirements to be able to enjoy Farming Simulator 22 On PC, well, Steam revealed the two configurations on the game’s page in the online store (Source) and here it is Minimum and recommended configuration To use the address:
minimum
- OS : Windows 10 64-bit
- Healer : Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8320
- RAM : 8 GB of memory
- Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R7265
- DirectX : version 11
- disk space : 35 GB available hard disk space
Recommended
- OS : Windows 10 64-bit
- Healer : Intel Core i5-5675C / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM : 8 GB of memory
- Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX : version 11
- disk space : 35 GB available hard disk space
As you can see, the two configurations offered by Steam are not very advanced even if for the recommended one, it would be more demanding in terms of graphics. Finally, don’t forget that Farming Simulator 2022 has been available on PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S since Monday, November 22.
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”